National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,877.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

