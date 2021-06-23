Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,135.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

