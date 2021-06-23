Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.