Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRGI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.