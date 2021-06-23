Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,400 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $264.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

