Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,455 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Homology Medicines worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

FIXX stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. Research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.