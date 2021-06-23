Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,140 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.58. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

