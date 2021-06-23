Rhumbline Advisers Sells 480 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Timberland Bancorp worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

