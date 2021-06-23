Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Village Super Market were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

