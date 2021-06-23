Gear4music (LON:G4M) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

LON G4M opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 374.91 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 898.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.32.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

