RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 300,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

RPC stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

