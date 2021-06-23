Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

