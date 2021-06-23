Enrique T. Salem Sells 17,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DOCU stock opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.47. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in DocuSign by 102.4% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
