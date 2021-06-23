Enrique T. Salem Sells 17,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOCU stock opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.47. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in DocuSign by 102.4% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

