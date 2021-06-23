Dale Chappell Sells 158,486 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP lifted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

