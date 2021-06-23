Dale Chappell Sells 158,486 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP lifted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
