Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 39,181 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $243.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

