Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $185.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $835.25 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $903.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.90, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,440. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

