Financial Comparison: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) vs. Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.50 $35.19 million $2.99 38.43 Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and Falcon Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

