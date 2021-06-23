Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

