Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Kamada stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $258.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

