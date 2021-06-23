MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.