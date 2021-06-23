Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

