Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

