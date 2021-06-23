Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.14.

CALX stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13. Calix has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

