Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

