Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.35

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.35, but opened at $49.74. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 1,236 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

