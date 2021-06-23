Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.89

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 4789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLYW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

