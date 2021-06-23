Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $479.51

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $479.51 and last traded at $475.89, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.40.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

