Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.71

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.71 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 172.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 1123487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.70 ($1.98).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.40. The stock has a market cap of £629.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

