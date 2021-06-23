Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $403.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 1116553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £992.02 million and a PE ratio of 118.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.70.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

