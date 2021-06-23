Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLIT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a PE ratio of -53.20, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

