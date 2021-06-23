Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.83.

PLXS opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth $85,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

