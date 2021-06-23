Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TARS. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $584.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

