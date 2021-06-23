Cowen Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.