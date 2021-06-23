Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Navistar’s upgraded product line, ranging between heavy to medium trucks and buses, is impressive. The company’s collaboration with General Motors and OneH2 bode well. Merger with Volkswagen's Traton will further buoy the company’s prospects. Navistar’s new aftermarket product line, Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts, augurs well for growth. Also, Navistar’s progress in electric vehicle space by delivering its first electric CE Series school buses to Canada is praiseworthy. NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Navistar International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

