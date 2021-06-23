North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $495.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.