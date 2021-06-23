Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

