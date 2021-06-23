Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 145.05 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

