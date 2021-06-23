SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 1,670 ($21.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,523.13 ($19.90).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,526 ($19.94) on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a market cap of £15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

