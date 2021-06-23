Peel Hunt Boosts Morses Club (LON:MCL) Price Target to GBX 100

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 91.45 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.20 million and a PE ratio of 463.56. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

