Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

