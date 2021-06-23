Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

