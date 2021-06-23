SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

