Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.92. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.