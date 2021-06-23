Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Financial Survey

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 2.10 -$1.88 billion $0.25 18.20

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy -9.33% 8.05% 3.41%

Risk and Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

