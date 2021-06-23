Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.