Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.