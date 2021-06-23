Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.32. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7,701 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

