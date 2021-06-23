Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.45. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 596,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 million, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

