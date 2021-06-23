The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$5.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised The Valens from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLNCF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The Valens has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

