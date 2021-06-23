ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Neutral” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 188.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $488,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

