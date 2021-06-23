ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Neutral” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of ING opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 188.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $488,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
